Youths injure 2 policemen, destroy patrol vehicle in Jos

In Jos Youths injure 2 policemen, destroy patrol vehicle

The Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in the state, DSP Terna Tyopev, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos that the incident occurred on Monday.

play Youths injure 2 policemen, destroy patrol vehicle in Jos/Illustrative photo (guardian)

Jos, Sept. 4, 2018 (NAN) Youths of Lopandet village in Du District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau have attacked and injured two Policemen attached to the ‘A’ Division of the State Police Command while on duty in the community.

The Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in the state, DSP Terna Tyopev, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos that the incident occurred on Monday.

Tyopev said the youths also vandalised a police patrol vehicle.

NAN reports that gunmen had on Sunday night attacked Lopandet community, killed 11 persons and injured scores of the residents.

“You will recall that Lopandet community of Jos South local government area was on Sunday attacked by gunmen during which 11 persons lost their lives and many others got injured.

“As usual, we mobilised our men to the area to forestall further attacks and ensure law and order.

“Unfortunately, the youths of the community attacked some of our men and injured Inspector James Gomos and Sgt. Muazu Adamu, of our ‘A’ Division.

“The youths also vandalised one of our patrol vehicles,” the police spokesman said.

He said the injured officers were currently receiving treatment at the Police Clinic, Jos.

He advised members of the public to see policemen as friends and partners in progress, rather than enemies.

