Okowa spoke at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship campaign rally on Wednesday in Burutu, the administrative Headquarters of Burutu Local Government Area.

The governor said that youths were critical to the success of the infrastructure development in the area, because they were part of the peace being enjoyed in the state.

We were able to achieve much because of the peace that existed in the area.

In my second tenure, I will triple youths empowerment because, if we do not empower youths, it will be difficult to have peace, he said.

Okowa assured people of the area that he would embark on more developmental projects in his second tenure as governor, urging them to support his re-election.

He also appealed to the people to vote for all the candidates of the PDP from the presidential level to the House of Assembly.

We have done many road projects including the 19.7 Kilometres road in Ogulaha, work has resumed on the Ayakromo Bridge, and many others.

We will continue to construct roads in the riverine communities; all we need is your cooperation.

We are not the party that seek your votes without reciprocating it, cooperate with us as we are doing the work.

As you vote for us, we have to appreciate it by providing you with infrastructure; there are many more things to be done in our second tenure, he said.

Also, Prof. Sam Oyovbaire, Chairman, Delta Campaign Organisation of the party, urged people to vote massively for the party.

Oyovbaire said Burutu was a special council because it has two constituencies at the State House of Assembly and one Federal Constituency.

You are a special local government that has two members in the House of Assembly and one in the Federal House of Representatives. Therefore, you and your vote are special.

Okowa has never turned his eyes away from the council; the opponents cannot come to the area because they do not have anything to show for it, he said.

In his remarks, Mr Kingsley Esiso, the state Chairman of the party, expressed delight at the turnout of party supporters, urging them to repeat it at the polls.

I am so convinced that with what I have seen today, the party will not have any problem. I therefore, thank you for the support.

We must change the All Progressive Congress (APC) change and to do that, we are presenting Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to you, the man that has the capability as president, he said.