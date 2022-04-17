Youths can't be called lazy when there's no regular power supply - Tinubu

Tinubu said this at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium while addressing the teeming crowd that graced the South-West youths rally of the ruling party on Saturday April 16, 2022.

Recall that the former Lagos Governor had in January announced his intention to join the presidential race after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking at the rally, Tinbu noted that no "rapid development" can take place in a country without adequate electricity, adding that Nigeria can't afford to continue to give "excuses" for failure to generate sufficient power.

Asiwaju also argued that the country is endowed with enough gas resources that can be deployed to generate electricity and even export the excess to European countries.

“We cannot continue with excuses on NEPA failure. No! No nation can make rapid development without electricity,” Tinubu said.

“Give us that, and if we cannot be successful, you can abuse us. You cannot give us erratic electricity that is undependable and then blame us again that we are lazy. No!

“Nigeria — it is about time. We have enough gas to fire up our electricity. We can supply the rest of Europe with gas, and we can make money from it.”

Tinubu's comment might be viewed as a vague reference to a statement made by Buhari about four years ago.

Back in 2018, Buhari claimed that many Nigerian youths prefer to just sit down and do nothing, relying on the notion that Nigeria is an oil-rich state.