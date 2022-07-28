RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Youths account for 71% of new voter registrants – Official

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Youths accounted for 71.1 per cent of the 11.011 million potential voters registered by INEC at the on-going exercise.

INEC’s spokesperson in Cross River, Mrs Tonia Nwobi, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Thursday, said the figure represented those who registered between June 28, 2021 and July 25, 2022.

She said that out of the figure, 295,018 registered in Cross River.

She said the national figure included the physical registration of 7,619,179 persons and online registration of 3,391,940 others.

“Youths between the ages of 18 years and 34 years formed the majority of registrants with the figure of 7,828,570.

“Those between the ages of 35 years and 49 years numbered 2,192,897; those between the ages of 50 years and 69 years numbered 871,690.

“Registrants who have clocked 70 years of age and above were 117,962."

Nwobi gave the top five states with the highest figure of registrants to include be Lagos, 508,936; Kano, 500,207; Delta, 481,929; Rivers, 436,459 and Kaduna with 417,427.

The states with the least number of registrants are Ekiti (124,844); Yobe (134,002); Imo (164,835); FCT (170,828) and Ondo (202,419).

Nwobi said female registrants had the higher figure of 5,558,048 (representing 50.5 per cent) while males had 5,453,071 (representing 49.5 per cent).

She gave further breakdown of the distribution to occupational distribution with students having the highest registration of 4,003,348 representing 36.4 per cent of the total figure.

They are followed by business, farming and housewives: 2,012,312; 1,390,813 and 1,299,409 representing 18.3 per cent, 12.6 per cent and 11.8 per cent, respectively.

“Others are civil servants, 342,685; artisans, 592,339; trading, 612,048; public servants, 113,331 and others, 644,834,’’ she stated.

INEC has fixed July 31 as the closing date of the exercise.

Youths account for 71% of new voter registrants – Official

