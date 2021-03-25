One of them, the “Tyo-Mu Concerned Youth Vanguard’’, had accused the governor of land grabbing in the area and the deliberate “orchestration of his attack’’.

The group stated that the governor orchestrated the March 20 attack on him in the area to enable him to continue his land-grabbing scheme.

In a statement issued on Thursday, however, the other group, the “Indigenous Youth Group of Mbawa’’ said the governor neither went to the community to acquire land nor orchestrated his March 20 attack.

It also described the “Tyo-Mu Concerned Youth Vanguard’’ as non-existent.

“Mbawa youths wish to state categorically that the governor did not go to Mbawa community to grab land.

“In any case, the governor, like any other person, has the right to buy land anywhere in the world, including Mbawa ancestral land.

“Mbawa youths wish to also state that the so-called “Tyo-mu Concerned Youths Vanguard’’ is not known to Mbawa people inhabiting ancestral lands from Km 12 to Km 23 along Gboko Road, in Makurdi Local Government Area.

“We wish to further state that in these times where there are insecurity challenges in the country, mischievous people should not be making incendiary statements that will add tension to the already bad situation,’’ the group stated

It added: “what we need from every Benue citizen is sympathy and prayers for the governor and for every Benue citizen, no matter the political party to which he or she belongs.’’

The group called on security agencies and other relevant authorities, particularly the Federal Government to deploy a team to the state to investigate the attack on the governor.

The statement was signed by Ephraim Ikyumbur, Christopher Nyityo, Philip Bezu and Joseph Gbajime, officials of the group.