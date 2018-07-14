Pulse.ng logo
Youth group takes shots at Tambuwal over comments on killings

Youth group takes shots at Governor over comment on killings

Governor Tambuwal recently blamed the recent killings across Nigeria on the failure of leadership.

  • Published:
Governor Tambuwal recently blamed the recent killings across Nigeria on the failure of leadership.

A civil society group, the Nigerian Youth Impact Movement, has condemned recent comments credited to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state.

Tambuwal, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives had blamed the killings in some parts of Nigeria on the failure of leadership.

“The growing spate of mindless shedding of innocent blood has brought a new dimension to the reprehensible state of insecurity in the country. That is not what Nigerians voted for in 2015″ Tambuwal announced.

In a reaction, the youth group however described Tambuwal’s comments as “disheartening” adding that the Governor had “no moral right to cast aspersions on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government haven served under a regime known for wastage, nepotism and grand corruption.”

Odoh Chima, Executive Director of the group in a statement made available to Pulse cautioned Tambuwal against “playing politics with the politically-motivated killings” of Nigerians “despite eyeing the number one seat in the land."

According to Chima, Nigeria relapsed into a recession shortly after the take-off of the present administration “because the 7th National Assembly under Tambuwal didn't do their job in checking what was happening in the office of the National Security Adviser, NSA and Petroleum Ministry.”

The statement reads: “Tambuwal as a matter of fact has undermined the war on corruption by terminating all corruption cases against members of his cabinet accused of stealing N1.5 billion public funds.

“While billions of public funds are being squandered in the name of the electorate without commensurate social infrastructure in Sokoto state despite receiving successive funding as bailouts, Paris club refunds in addition to the regular monthly subvention from the federal government.

“He therefore has no moral justification to attack the person of President Muhammadu Buhari on any grounds because as a matter of fact, he has a case to answer.

“Talking about overhauling the Nigerian security architecture our question is, what did he do when Nigerians were killed like animals during the last administration while he was the speaker of the house?

“We view this call as unfortunate and ill-conceived but we are not surprised because Tambuwal has again proven himself to be the chameleon that he is.

ALSO READ: Governor Tambuwal renews call for state police

“While we are not against his hobnobbing with the opposition which he now clearly belongs, we are warning him to stop playing politics with the lives of Nigerians.

“The Nigerian security architecture as presently constituted has performed remarkably well, no wonder they have decapitated the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists, quelled all insurrections around the country and currently working to end the persistent farmers-herders’ crisis.

“Tambuwal and his co-travellers should know that no amount of blackmail to score cheap political goals can deter Mr President from delivering on his promises which he has continued to do.

 “Comments like these amount to hate speech because they are capable of inflaming the already tensed situation around the country.

“Much as we know that the evil intent of Hon Tambuwal is to paint Mr President in a bad light and turn his people against him, we also can now clearly see that he is one of those who have seen President Buhari as a convenient scapegoat on account of his ethnicity.

“Now that investigations have it that the recent killings have a political undertone, it is very clear that while we are hearing the voice of Jacob, the hand we feel is that of Esau.

“Stereotyping a particular ethnic group who have lived peacefully with their host communities for hundreds of years because of one man has put the innocent Fulani man at harm's way.

“Only a witch is quick to accuse others of witchcraft there is no way Hon Tambuwal can tell Nigerians he knows nothing about the grand plot to destabilize Nigeria.”

‘32 killed in Sokoto’

Meanwhile, 32 persons were killed during the attack by gunmen in Gandi village and nearby communities of Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto state.

Tambuwal who attended the burial, described the attack as unfortunate adding that the government would continue to support security agencies to check the menace.

The Sokoto state governor who sacked all his commissioners ahead of alleged plan to leave the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) recently described political parties as mere vehicles to win elections.

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

