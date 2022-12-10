ADVERTISEMENT
Youth group calls for Gbajabiamila's impeachment over cash limit opposition

Nurudeen Shotayo

The group described as baseless the resolution of the House of Representatives instructing the CBN to suspend the implementation of the new cash withdrawal policy.

Femi Gbajabiamila (TheGuardianNG)
This was as the displeased youths also disowned the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, over his opposition to the implementation of the apex bank's policy.

Recall that CBN in a memo on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, announced the restriction of over-the-counter cash withdrawals by individuals and organisations to N100,000 and N500,000, respectively, per week.

It also limited cash withdrawals through point-of-sale machines and automated teller machines to N20,000 daily and N100,000 weekly, respectively.

Following the announcement, the House of Representatives, during a plenary session presided over by Gbajabiamila on Thursday, December 8, 2022, ordered the CBN to suspend the implementation of the policy pending the outcome of its meeting with the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele.

But, the leader of the OYF, Ade Balogun, condemned the resolution made by the House of Representatives, describing it as baseless and illegal.

Balogun also described the lawmakers' decision as one driven by personal interest, stating that the CBN should not succumb to such demand.

He berated Gbajabiamila for opposing a policy that had already been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, who is also of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Balogun's words:As youths from the South West, we are disowning Gbajabiamila, over the unpopular resolution of the House of Representatives on the new cash limit under his leadership.

“The resolution is not only baseless but also illegal. Let Gbajabiamila and his allies in this infamous journey know that their resolution against the cash withdrawal limit is an act of legislative rascality that can not stand.

“We urge loyalists of President Muhammadu Buhari in the House of Representatives not to waste time in moving against Gbajabiamila."

