The First Class Emir said this on Sunday when he received members of the National Council of Nigeria Youths (NCYC), National Association of Kano State Students (NAKSS) and other youth organisations who paid him a courtesy visit in his palace.

The emir said, “the issue of security is sensitive, therefore there is the need to give special attention to allow the economy of our area to grow.

‘‘We are also going to do everything possible to enhance the modern agricultural process to make it easy and more profitable for our farmers,’’ he said.

He, therefore, called on wealthy individuals in the emirate to contribute towards reduction of over-dependence on other areas of revenue than agriculture.

Abubakar-Ila assured youths that his council would do everything possible to ensure the provision of quality education to the youth.

The first class traditional ruler further charged youths to shun any form of thuggery and drug abuse to enable them to become responsible citizens of the country.

He commended the state government for upgrading Rano Emirate Council to a first class status, adding that it would engender the socio-economic development of the area.

ALSO READ: Nigeria shuts down 3 embassies abroad due to insufficient funds

Earlier, the Chairman, Kano State chapter of the NYCN, Mr Kabiru Ado-Lakwaya, said the visit was to express support for the creation of the four additional emirates in the state.

He said the creation of Rano Emirate Council by the Kano State Government came at the right time because it had been in existence for many decades.

He commended Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for the initiative, adding that it would provide more job opportunities for the people of the new emirate.