You’re pillar of unity, Atiku tells Babangida at 80

“You can’t deny IBB the credit for his sincere efforts to build a viable federation founded on equitable representation,’’ Abubakar said.

He noted that even Babangida’s “most stubborn critics’’ could not deny the fact that the former military leader had built a solid national infrastructure for the country which was still standing and visible around the country.

The former vice president also paid tribute to IBB for assembling one of the best and most formidable cabinets in Nigeria’s recent history because of his commitment to excellence.

Abubakar commended the former military president’s remarkable childhood history, saying that the general lost both his parents at an early age and had to struggle to pull himself up in life.

He described IBB as a man of vast knowledge, wisdom, wealth of experience and broad outlook on life.