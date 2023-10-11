ADVERTISEMENT
You're not complete until you kill Boko Haram terrorists, CDS tells soldiers

Nurudeen Shotayo

The CDS asked troops to fish out and eliminate the Boko Haram terrorists before they attacked Nigerians.

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]
Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

The CDS charged the warfront soldiers to be brutally offensive against the terrorist elements, saying no soldier is complete without killing at least one Boko Haram fighter in the theatre.

Musa said this while addressing troops of Operation Hadin Kai at the Maimalari cantonment in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

The military chief tasked the troops to take the battle to the insurgents as the nation continued mop-up operations in the Northeast.

“Don’t just come and sleep in the theatre, make sure you look for Boko Haram and kill. Anybody who comes to the theatre and finishes without killing one Boko Haram is not complete,” Musa stated.

“So you must make sure before you go, look for them, that’s the only way we can finish them completely.

“They should not be looking for us, we should be looking for them. Do not go and sit down until they attack and we repel, there is nothing like repel, go and find and kill them,” he added.

The CDS said no soldier is complete without killing at least one Boko Haram fighter in the theatre [Twitter/@DejiAdesogan]
The CDS said no soldier is complete without killing at least one Boko Haram fighter in the theatre [Twitter/@DejiAdesogan]

The CDS urged the soldiers to sustain the onslaught against the insurgents, assuring them that the region would soon be rid of insurgency.

On what's in stock for the troops, Musa disclosed that the Army and Defence Headquarters have established a reward system for troops who have distinguished themselves on the front.

However, he warned that any soldier caught selling arms and ammunition would face severe disciplinary actions.

The defence chief said plans to ensure that no soldier exceeds two years in the theatre of operation in the Northeast were afoot to guide against war exhaustion.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

