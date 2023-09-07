ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

You're not an engineer – Tinubu to Obasanjo on Port Harcourt refinery

Ima Elijah

Tinubu emphasised that Obasanjo lacks the technical expertise required to make informed assessments on refinery operations.

Obasanjo and Tinubu (Source: Punch)
Obasanjo and Tinubu (Source: Punch)

Recommended articles

Obasanjo had expressed skepticism about the refinery's prospects, citing information he had received during his presidency from Shell.

However, President Tinubu's media aide, Tope Ajayi, conveyed the President's perspective on this matter. President Tinubu emphasised that Obasanjo lacks the technical expertise required to make informed assessments on refinery operations.

He underscored that the crucial decisions regarding the refinery's rehabilitation were made by engineers and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), who have affirmed their commitment to making the refinery operational by December.

ADVERTISEMENT

During an interview with Daily Trust, President Tinubu stated, "Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, with due respect to him, is not an engineer. He's not the engineer working at the refineries. So, the engineers and the NNPC gave the president a report and they have said that it will work by December this year."

He further added, "We still have like four months to go. I will say that with all due respect to the former president, who is an elder statesman and our father, that what he said is his personal opinion and view. I will rather rely on the judgment of the engineers who are working at the refinery. So, I think we should wait until December."

It's worth noting that President Tinubu had previously announced that the Port Harcourt refinery would commence production by December 2023, following the ongoing rehabilitation contract between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and the Italian firm, Maire Tecnimont.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos State Judiciary plans to hold new legal year service on Sept. 25

Lagos State Judiciary plans to hold new legal year service on Sept. 25

Afenifere congratulates President Tinubu on PEPC victory

Afenifere congratulates President Tinubu on PEPC victory

Big wigs facing prosecution in President Tinubu's first 100 days

Big wigs facing prosecution in President Tinubu's first 100 days

Don’t hoard food palliatives, give to the needy - Traditional rulers

Don’t hoard food palliatives, give to the needy - Traditional rulers

You're not an engineer – Tinubu to Obasanjo on Port Harcourt refinery

You're not an engineer – Tinubu to Obasanjo on Port Harcourt refinery

7 major highlights of President Tinubu’s 100 days in office

7 major highlights of President Tinubu’s 100 days in office

Forex, Custom charges responsible for electricity meter increase - Experts

Forex, Custom charges responsible for electricity meter increase - Experts

Apapa's Labour Party faction shames Obi, accepts tribunal judgement

Apapa's Labour Party faction shames Obi, accepts tribunal judgement

MLSCN partners Medic West Africa to boost nation’s health sector’s potential

MLSCN partners Medic West Africa to boost nation’s health sector’s potential

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election. [Punch]

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses