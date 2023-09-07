You're not an engineer – Tinubu to Obasanjo on Port Harcourt refinery

Obasanjo had expressed skepticism about the refinery's prospects, citing information he had received during his presidency from Shell.

However, President Tinubu's media aide, Tope Ajayi, conveyed the President's perspective on this matter. President Tinubu emphasised that Obasanjo lacks the technical expertise required to make informed assessments on refinery operations.

He underscored that the crucial decisions regarding the refinery's rehabilitation were made by engineers and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), who have affirmed their commitment to making the refinery operational by December.

During an interview with Daily Trust, President Tinubu stated, "Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, with due respect to him, is not an engineer. He's not the engineer working at the refineries. So, the engineers and the NNPC gave the president a report and they have said that it will work by December this year."

He further added, "We still have like four months to go. I will say that with all due respect to the former president, who is an elder statesman and our father, that what he said is his personal opinion and view. I will rather rely on the judgment of the engineers who are working at the refinery. So, I think we should wait until December."