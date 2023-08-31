ADVERTISEMENT
You’re free to fix federal roads  —  Umahi tells Obaseki

Bayo Wahab

Umahi cautions Obaseki against politicising road rehabilitation.

Minister of Works, David Umahi and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State. [TheNation]
Obaseki had on many occasions complained about the poor state of federal roads in his state, claiming the FG prevented him from fixing them.

The governor recently alleged that despite many entreaties by his administration, the FG has refused to allow him to fix the dilapidated federal roads.

Obaseki also called on the people of the state to plead with the government to allow his administration to fix the roads.

However, the Minister of Works has cautioned Obaseki against politicising road rehabilitation, saying the Federal Government doesn't stop any governor from road repairs.

Umahi said, “The ministry is willing to speed up approval for the state government to carry out rehabilitation of the bad potions.

“I will advise my brother and friend, Governor Godwin Obaseki, to stop playing politics with the lives of his citizens. He should stop trivialising the lives of his people on the alter of politics. Election has been won and lost.”

He said if Obaseki had approached him to seek permission, he would have approved his request within two hours.

“If he approaches me by whatever means to seek permission, even if he sends me requests by WhatsApp or whatever, I will give him approval within two hours so that he can start. But I am going to visit Edo State and I am going to look at those roads,” Umaho said.

The minister said he fixed many federal roads when he was Governor of Ebonyi State, saying the people do not know which roads belong to the federal, state or local government.

