You’re blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina calls out Bishop Oyedepo

Adesina said Bishop Oyedepo is blinded by his hatred for President Buhari.

Adesina said Oyedepo doesn’t understand the difference between the Accountant General and the Auditor General of the Federation.

In a tweet, Adesina wrote: “The bishop at Ota can’t even get his facts right. Blinded by hatred for PMB, he says Auditor General stole N80bn.

“Pity! He doesn’t know the difference between Accountant General (only alleged) and Auditor General. Like OBJ said long ago, we should begin to ordain our own bishops.”

Recall that Oyedepo had described Buhari’s government as the most wicked and corrupt in the history of Nigeria.

Speaking during a church programme, Special Prayer for The Nation on Monday, June 13, 2022, Oyedepo had lamented the level of hardship imposed on Nigerians through corruption.

According to Oyedepo, the Federal Government claimed to be fighting corruption, but the officials are also corrupt.