RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

You're an example of a good leader - Oshiomhole praises Jonathan

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Adams Oshiomhole, has praised former President Goodluck Jonathan over the legacies he left behind while he presided over the affairs of the country.

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan and former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole. [naijanews]
Former President, Goodluck Jonathan and former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole. [naijanews]

Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo, described Jonathan as a leader who led by example and also set examples for his successors.

He listed some of the legacies left by Jonathan to include conceding defeat in the 2015 presidential election and setting up almajiri schools in the northern part of the country.

“You were who you were and I was who I was in my party but with the legacies you left behind, there is no successor that can afford to do less.

“You are an example of a leader who left something behind which has become the minimum standard now and I am sure that in 2023 that will also play out,“ he said.

Oshiomhole also praised the former president for setting up Almajiri schools which were meant to take the Nigerian child of school age from the street.

“You appropriated several funds in addition to the funds that were there for the Universal Basic Education (UBE) to reinforce that, so that there shall be no child roaming the field.”

He said Jonathan had demonstrated that Nigeria did not lack ideas but the will to transform them into practice.

He expressed appreciation to Jonathan for finding time to honour the late Okunbo.

He prayed for Jonathan that his good works would continued to be remembered.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: We must shift away from politics of bread and butter - Jonathan

2023: We must shift away from politics of bread and butter - Jonathan

Only improved power supply can transform Nigeria's economy - Peter Obi

Only improved power supply can transform Nigeria's economy - Peter Obi

Police restore normalcy in Kwara after deadly clash between OPC, cow dealers

Police restore normalcy in Kwara after deadly clash between OPC, cow dealers

Troops kill scores of terrorists, recover arms, 7 motorcycles in Kaduna

Troops kill scores of terrorists, recover arms, 7 motorcycles in Kaduna

NYSC won’t shield any corps member that violates laws- Official

NYSC won’t shield any corps member that violates laws- Official

We wish you failure in your endeavours - Edo APC blasts members for joining PDP

We wish you failure in your endeavours - Edo APC blasts members for joining PDP

You're an example of a good leader - Oshiomhole praises Jonathan

You're an example of a good leader - Oshiomhole praises Jonathan

Owo attack: Flush out criminals among you, Akeredolu warns Ebiras in Ondo

Owo attack: Flush out criminals among you, Akeredolu warns Ebiras in Ondo

Omo-Agege says insurgency, poverty result of leadership failure

Omo-Agege says insurgency, poverty result of leadership failure

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter-Punch]

Buhari sends new message to Biafra, Yoruba Nation agitators

WAEC reverses No NIN, No Exam policy for 2022 WASSE (SolaceBase)

BREAKING: WAEC releases 2022 WASSCE results

Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor [Tolani Alli]

CDS Irabor says those behind Owo attack have been arrested

Femi Otedola and Aliko Dangote at Alibaba's January 1st Concert

Lawyer begs Dangote, Otedola to pay ASUU's N1.1trn demand