In a statement by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, the Chairman of the forum, Gov. Simon Lalong said the Vice President has exhibited high level of faith and loyalty to the nation and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lalong said that Osinbajo had continued to give his best to the success of the Government and the upliftment of Nigerians.

“As Northern Governors, we have enjoyed tremendous cooperation of the Vice President who give us a listening ear at individual and collective levels and engage us on how to tackle the challenges of our region and the nation.

“Among other things, we cherish his leadership of the National Livestock Transformation Programme (NLTP), which seeks to usher Nigeria into the threshold of modern livestock business, capable of ending the negative consequences of open grazing in the country.

“We assure the Vice President of our continued collaboration as he supports the President to deliver his promises to the people,” he said.

Lalong wished the Vice President well while urging him to continue mentoring and supporting young Nigerians, in the area of law where he has vast experience as a Senior Advocate, Former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, as well as a Professor of Law.