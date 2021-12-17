RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

You're a great reformer, Tinubu showers praises on Buhari at 79

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sen. Bola Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 79th birthday.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu (Google)
President Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu (Google)

Tinubu, in a statement signed by him on Friday in Lagos, described the President as a great reformer and democrat.

Recommended articles

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader said beyond his admiration and gratitude for the President’s achievements in office, he was proud to call him a friend and a brother.

“Your legacy as a great reformer and democrat will live long into the future.

”You are a man of high intellect and exceptional character,” he said.

Tinubu said that despite prevailing challenges, the president had continued to steer the ship of Nigeria through the most turbulent of waters.

“Your tenure in office has coincided with some of the most difficult and challenging times this country and, indeed, the entire global community has faced.

“Economic crises, global pandemics, insecurity and criminality have all played a role in making the past few years difficult for the people of our great country.

“Yet, despite it all, you continue, calmly and with uncommon dignity, to steer the ship of Nigeria through the most turbulent of waters.

“I, therefore, wish to appreciate the unseen and underappreciated work that you have done and continue to do to guide Nigeria ever nearer to its manifest destiny,” he said.

The former governor of Lagos said that through the careful leadership and measured governance of the country, the President’s administration had achieved many things for which the people could be proud.

He said that under President Buhari’s watch, previously abandoned infrastructure projects had been completed all over the country.

“Unheralded reforms and measures taken by your administration are also taking effect to bring greater transparency and accountability to governance,” he said

“I wish you a wonderful birthday and many more years in good health and renewed strength.

“Happy birthday Mr President,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You're a great reformer, Tinubu showers praises on Buhari at 79

You're a great reformer, Tinubu showers praises on Buhari at 79

FG unveils plans to ensure food security in 2022

FG unveils plans to ensure food security in 2022

2023: I'm going back to my farm after retirement - Buhari

2023: I'm going back to my farm after retirement - Buhari

Buhari marks 79th birthday in Turkey, looks forward to happy ‘retirement’

Buhari marks 79th birthday in Turkey, looks forward to happy ‘retirement’

EFCC arraigns Fani-Kayode for allegedly forging medical reports to evade trial

EFCC arraigns Fani-Kayode for allegedly forging medical reports to evade trial

FG to toll Lagos-Ibadan expressway, 2nd Niger bridge, says CBN governor

FG to toll Lagos-Ibadan expressway, 2nd Niger bridge, says CBN governor

2022 will be a better year for Nigerians — Gov Okowa

2022 will be a better year for Nigerians — Gov Okowa

VIO destroys over 1,400 impounded motorcycles in Abuja

VIO destroys over 1,400 impounded motorcycles in Abuja

Group urges Buhari to take urgent action over missing Anambra guber candidate

Group urges Buhari to take urgent action over missing Anambra guber candidate

Trending

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron (Solacebase)

Embassy confirms arrival of 78 Nigerian students on scholarship in Russia

Nigerian students arrive Russia (NAN)

Emirates Airline suspends flights to Nigeria indefinitely

Emirates Airline suspends flights to Nigeria indefinitely.

Dabiri-Erewa lauds David Alaba’s donation of N13.3 million to curb open defecation

David Alaba donates N133 million to curb open defecation in Nigeria (Real Champs)