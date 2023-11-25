ADVERTISEMENT
You're a forthright, courageous statesman, PDP felicitates Atiku @77

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ologunagba said that Nigerians demonstrated this in their overwhelming support and massive vote for Abubakar in the 2019 and 2023 Presidential elections.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar [NAN]
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar [NAN]

The PDP said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Saturday.

Ologunagba described Abubakar as the national Icon of Democracy, a quintessence of humility, and a kind-hearted, humane and people-focused leader.

“Abubakar is a forthright administrator and courageous statesman, who remains unwavering in his love and commitment towards Nigerians and the unity, stability and development of our dear nation,” he said.

He said that the PDP remained proud of Abubakar’s record of performance in the service of the nation, especially in bringing his capacity and competence to bear as the Chairman of the National Economic Council under the Obasanjo/Atiku-led PDP administration between 1999 and 2007.

He said that during the period Abubakar achieved unprecedented national productivity in all sectors and grew the economy to become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

“His role in the National Economic Council is always recognised and celebrated for helping the administration achieve vast infrastructural development, massive employment and business opportunities among other initiatives that made the PDP years in government the Nigerian golden years.

“Nigerians across all persuasions recognise Abubakar as the embodiment of our national unity and hope for economic recovery, “ he said.

He described Abubakar as a lesson in leadership, adding that in spite of his towering personality, he remained humble, friendly and accessible to all, especially youths.

“He continues to demonstrate that the essence of leadership is in attending to the good, happiness and wellbeing of others instead of oneself,” Ologunagba said.

He added that the nation would have been on the path of economic prosperity, massive infrastructure development and employment opportunities if Abubakar had been elected as the president.

He thanked God for spearing Abubakar and prayed to Him to grant the former president more wisdom, sound health and vigour in the service of the country and humanity.

