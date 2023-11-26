ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

You're a coward - Baba-Ahmed slams Arise TV presenter over Buhari's critics comment

Nurudeen Shotayo

Baba-Ahmed was one of the harshest critics of Buhari but has toned down his criticism of the former President since his appointment into Tinubu's government.

You're a coward - Baba-Ahmed slams Arise TV presenter over Buhari's critics comment
You're a coward - Baba-Ahmed slams Arise TV presenter over Buhari's critics comment

Recommended articles

Oseni appeared to have thrown a sub at Baba-Ahmed in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account when he observed that some activists, who were very vocal during the Muhammadu Buhari administration, have gone quiet since bagging appointments in the President Bola Tinubu government.

Though the presenter didn't direct his comments at anyone, Baba-Ahmed, a former spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), felt the need to fire a rebuttal.

The political aide to the Vice President was one of the harshest critics of Buhari and his policies. He was famous for appearing on various media platforms to express his disdain for the former President's leadership style.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some activists from the North are now quiet, the Buhari economic quagmire wasn’t this elevated but they waxed lyrical and they kept on pounding, now that they have got Advisory positions in Govt, they are quiet, The man dies when he keeps quiet when we ought the speak,” the on-air personality wrote.

In his reaction, Baba-Ahmed described Oseni's refusal to direct his comment at anyone as an act of cowardice.

Quoting the OPA's post, Baba-Ahmed wrote: “Pity. One would expect people like you, Oseni, to name names. This is cowardly. It is possible that you do not know that serving the nation is not a source of shame.

“People who are involved in addressing ‘Buhari’s quagmire’ are miles ahead of those like you who hide behind mics.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You're a coward - Baba-Ahmed slams Arise TV presenter over Buhari's critics comment

You're a coward - Baba-Ahmed slams Arise TV presenter over Buhari's critics comment

Governorship candidate arrested over ₦607m stolen from crypto firm

Governorship candidate arrested over ₦607m stolen from crypto firm

Commissioner orders investigation into police misconduct in Enugu State

Commissioner orders investigation into police misconduct in Enugu State

Experts applaud CBN over planned recapitalisation of banks

Experts applaud CBN over planned recapitalisation of banks

Senator Yari inaugurates eye treatment, surgeries for 1,000 patients in Zamfara

Senator Yari inaugurates eye treatment, surgeries for 1,000 patients in Zamfara

Space science, technology pivotal to Tinubu's Renewed Hope agenda - Minister

Space science, technology pivotal to Tinubu's Renewed Hope agenda - Minister

Niger Gov, Kanu, others receive 2023 Humanitarian Awards

Niger Gov, Kanu, others receive 2023 Humanitarian Awards

Adeleke jets off for vacation to Europe, Asia after 1 year in office

Adeleke jets off for vacation to Europe, Asia after 1 year in office

More loses for Plateau PDP as Appeal Court sacks 11 lawmakers

More loses for Plateau PDP as Appeal Court sacks 11 lawmakers

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama

Make youths beneficiaries of democratic dividends, Kaigama tells politicians

NDLEA arrests fugitive Abuja drug kingpin 7 years after escape from prison [NDLEA:Facebook]

NDLEA arrests fugitive Abuja drug kingpin 7 years after escape from prison

FG suspends OAUTH director over alleged job racketeering saga, CMD absconds

FG suspends OAUTH director over alleged job racketeering saga, CMD absconds