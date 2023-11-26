You're a coward - Baba-Ahmed slams Arise TV presenter over Buhari's critics comment

Oseni appeared to have thrown a sub at Baba-Ahmed in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account when he observed that some activists, who were very vocal during the Muhammadu Buhari administration, have gone quiet since bagging appointments in the President Bola Tinubu government.

Though the presenter didn't direct his comments at anyone, Baba-Ahmed, a former spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), felt the need to fire a rebuttal.

The political aide to the Vice President was one of the harshest critics of Buhari and his policies. He was famous for appearing on various media platforms to express his disdain for the former President's leadership style.

“Some activists from the North are now quiet, the Buhari economic quagmire wasn’t this elevated but they waxed lyrical and they kept on pounding, now that they have got Advisory positions in Govt, they are quiet, The man dies when he keeps quiet when we ought the speak,” the on-air personality wrote.

In his reaction, Baba-Ahmed described Oseni's refusal to direct his comment at anyone as an act of cowardice.

Quoting the OPA's post, Baba-Ahmed wrote: “Pity. One would expect people like you, Oseni, to name names. This is cowardly. It is possible that you do not know that serving the nation is not a source of shame.