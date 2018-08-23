Pulse.ng logo
Your sacrifices won't be in vain, Burutai tells wounded soldiers

Eid-El-Kabir

Burutai gave the assurance during a visit to the soldiers on admission at the 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital (DMSH) in Maiduguri. The visit was in celebration of Eid-El-Kabir.





The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Burutai, on Monday, assured soldiers wounded while fighting Boko Haram insurgents that their sacrifices would not be in vain.

Burutai gave the assurance during a visit to the soldiers on admission at the 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital (DMSH) in Maiduguri. The visit was in celebration of Eid-El-Kabir.

The COAS, represented by the Commander, Nigerian Army Medical Corps, Maj.- Gen. Ikechukwu Okeke, described the soldiers as heroes of peace.





He said that the army would provide all medical support for their quick recovery. Col. Samuel Adama, the doctor in charge of the hospital, praised the COAS for demonstrating love and affection to the wounded soldiers.

“The Eid-el-Kabir celebration is a period of compassion and resilience toward achieving lasting peace in the region and the nation.

“We commend the COAS and other commanders for support to the hospital.

Brig.-Gen. Bulama Biu, The Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, also described the wounded soldiers as heroes and ambassadors of peace, adding that their sacrifices could not be quantified.

NAN reports that dignitaries at the occasion included commanders and principal officers of the division, family members and well wishers of the wounded soldiers.

