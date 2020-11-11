The president stated this in a congratulatory message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday.

In the special message to the celebrant to mark his 25th year in office on Wednesday, Buhari described the 11th Fulani Emir of Ilorin as “an exemplary leader who has been at the forefront of community service, inspiring his people towards excellence in education and other human endeavors.”

Buhari also emphasized the important role played by the great traditional institutions and their custodians as bridge builders and healers in the society.

“As we all join the respected Emir and his subjects in marking this momentous occasion, I urge all Kwarans and the entire citizens of the country to pray for more years of good health for the Emir whose reign has brought growth and tremendous development to his people,” the president said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gambari is currently the Chairman of Kwara State Council of Chiefs.