Your heart is my home – VP Osinbajo tells wife on her birthday

Mrs. Oludolapo Osinbajo is the grand-daughter of the First Premier of the Western Region, Obafemi Awolowo.
He showed this lovely side of him when he penned a birthday note to his wife on Twitter.
It reads: “I found a girl, beautiful and sweet many years ago. I got to know you and you became Queen of my heart. You are my past, my present and my future. You complete me! You are as beautiful as the day I met you. Happy Birthday Oludolapo, your heart is my home.”
ALSO READ: Vice President's wife Dolapo, kids adorable in family portrait
Mrs. Oludolapo Osinbajo was born on July 15, 1967.
She is the grand-daughter of the First Premier of the Western Region, Obafemi Awolowo.