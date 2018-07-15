Your heart is my home – VP Osinbajo tells wife on her birthday

news

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is quite a master toaster.

He showed this lovely side of him when he penned a birthday note to his wife on Twitter.

It reads: “I found a girl, beautiful and sweet many years ago. I got to know you and you became Queen of my heart. You are my past, my present and my future. You complete me! You are as beautiful as the day I met you. Happy Birthday Oludolapo, your heart is my home.”

— Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

ALSO READ: Vice President's wife Dolapo, kids adorable in family portrait

Mrs. Oludolapo Osinbajo was born on July 15, 1967.

She is the grand-daughter of the First Premier of the Western Region, Obafemi Awolowo.