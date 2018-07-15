Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Your heart is my home – VP Osinbajo tells wife on her birthday

Osinbajo Your heart is my home – VP tells wife on her birthday

Mrs. Oludolapo Osinbajo is the grand-daughter of the First Premier of the Western Region, Obafemi Awolowo.

  • Published:
Your heart is my home – VP Osinbajo tells wife, Dolapo on her birthday play

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and wife Dolapo

(BellaNaija)

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is quite a master toaster.

He showed this lovely side of him when he penned a birthday note to his wife on Twitter.

It reads: “I found a girl, beautiful and sweet many years ago. I got to know you and you became Queen of my heart. You are my past, my present and my future. You complete me! You are as beautiful as the day I met you. Happy Birthday Oludolapo, your heart is my home.”

ALSO READ: Vice President's wife Dolapo, kids adorable in family portrait

Mrs. Oludolapo Osinbajo was born on July 15, 1967.

She is the grand-daughter of the First Premier of the Western Region, Obafemi Awolowo.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Sports minister, Solomon Dalung reportedly summon NYSC DG...bullet
2 The Avenger Ghost of ex Deputy Gov’s daughter shows way to killerbullet
3 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC...bullet

Related Articles

Yemi Osinbajo Vice President commends Edo Govt. for executing Azura power project
Tunde Bakare Buhari, Osinbajo pay last respect to pastor's mother
Osinbajo VP tasks Ekiti monarchs on peaceful co-existence
Plateau Killings Osinbajo says perpetrators won't go unpunished
Yemi Osinbajo V.P says FG decentralizing power generation, distribution
Yemi Osinbajo Vice-President at Lagos Assembly, advocates stronger, autonomous states
Osinbajo Vice President says end of Boko Haram will come sooner than later

Local

Plateau Govt condemns attack on Governor Lalong’s convoy
In Plateau Govt condemns attack on Governor Lalong’s convoy
The Governor of Gombe state, Ibrahim Dankwambo has described the defeat of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti as a setback.
Ekiti Election Gov Dankwambo describes PDP’s defeat as a setback
Governor Lalong’s convoy attacked at IDP camp in Jos
In Plateau Governor Lalong’s convoy attacked at IDP camp in Jos
I will restore Ekiti values - Fayemi
Kayode Fayemi I will restore Ekiti values - Governor-elect