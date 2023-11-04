ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Your days are numbered, military warns terrorists, bandits

News Agency Of Nigeria

Giving the breakdown of the operation in the North East, Buba said troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 42 terrorists, apprehended 15 and rescued 10 kidnapped hostages.

Nigerian military officers
Nigerian military officers

Recommended articles

“The military will continue to deny the terrorists, insurgents and violent extremists the ability to achieve their selfish objectives.

“The war is on and their days are numbered, unless they surrender,” Defence Spokesman, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba said in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said during the operations, 67 terrorists were eliminated, 190 apprehended, and 47 kidnapped hostages were rescued.

ADVERTISEMENT

The operations were conducted in the North West, North East and North Central zones and had substantially inflicted casualties on terrorists, insurgents and violent extremists.

Buba said 112 assorted weapons and 989 assorted ammunition were recovered by troops across areas of the operations.

The ammunition, he said, comprised one GT3, 42 AK47 and 11 locally fabricated rifles.

The defence spokesman added that seven pump action guns, one locally made double barrel, pistol, three Dane guns and two locally made pistols were also recovered.

According to him, the ammunition recovered included 342 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 321 rounds of 7.62mm special, 190 rounds of 7.62x51mm NATO, 34 rounds of 9mm, 74 live cartridges, 166 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, empty shells and 27 magazines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buba added that 23 vehicles, 33 motorcycles, 31 mobile phones, five boafeng radios, four bicycles, cutlasses, axes, a digital camera and the sum of N3.2 million were recovered.

Giving the breakdown of the operation in the North East, Buba said troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 42 terrorists, apprehended 15 and rescued 10 kidnapped hostages within the week.

He said that the troops recovered 41 AK4 and two locally fabricated rifles, 241 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 57 rounds of 7.62mm special (refilled), 22 magazines, seven motorcycles, three mobile phones, one camel bag, one bicycle and the sum of N2,200.

He added that in the North Central, troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke neutralised seven terrorists, apprehended 23 and rescued 17 kidnapped hostages.

The defence spokesman said several calibres of arms and ammunition as well as motorcycles, among other items, were recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the North West, Buba said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised five terrorists, arrested four and rescued five kidnapped hostages.

He also said troops of Operation Whirl Punch neutralised two terrorists, arrested seven suspects and rescued two kidnapped hostages.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG to distribute food items, clothing to Isheri flood victims – Minister

FG to distribute food items, clothing to Isheri flood victims – Minister

Troops neutralise 7 bandits in Kaduna State

Troops neutralise 7 bandits in Kaduna State

Your days are numbered, military warns terrorists, bandits

Your days are numbered, military warns terrorists, bandits

NDLEA arrests 2 over possession of illegal firearm

NDLEA arrests 2 over possession of illegal firearm

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates International Financial Centre Council

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates International Financial Centre Council

Military destroys 96 illegal refining sites, arrests 57 suspects

Military destroys 96 illegal refining sites, arrests 57 suspects

P&ID Scam: Ex-director Grace Taiga’s lawyer tells court his client is dead

P&ID Scam: Ex-director Grace Taiga’s lawyer tells court his client is dead

Ikeja Electric gave out 830,292 meters to customers in 10 years

Ikeja Electric gave out 830,292 meters to customers in 10 years

INEC Chairman meets with security agencies ahead of Imo governorship poll

INEC Chairman meets with security agencies ahead of Imo governorship poll

Pulse Sports

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume