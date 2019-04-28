The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev Supo Ayokunle has warned men of God to desist from performing fake miracles saying they will go to hell if they do not stop.

The CAN president said this on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at a press conference for the convention of the Nigerian Baptist Convention in Ogbomoso.

Ayokunle said men of God who organise man-made miracles will go to hell.

He said, “On a serious note, if any servant of God is organising man-made miracles, saying God has done what he has not done, that person will go to hell. He is not of church of Christ. These are people whose bellies are their gods. They are not mindful of the things of the scriptures.

“I will admonish those who allowed themselves to be used for man-made miracles to behave better. And if you see any so-called minister of the gospel who is fond of organising man-made miracles, don’t patronise their churches again. Let their churches be empty, so that they can go and look for a better job.”

Also speaking about insecurity in the country, Ayokunle advised President Muhammadu Buhari to put all machinery in motion to address insecurity issues in Nigeria.

The CAN president said Nigeria had not reached where it was supposed to be. He, therefore, urged Nigerians to pray for the country saying Nigeria would soon witness unprecedented glory and positive transformation.

Rev. Ayokunle was born in Oyo town in Oyo State in 1957. He was elected President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on Tuesday, June 14, 2016.