RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

You’ll appreciate APC govt in 6 months’ time – Buhari tells Nigerians

Ima Elijah

President Buhari promises to protect voters in 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari (TheNation)
President Muhammadu Buhari (TheNation)

InRead recommended articles {inRead B auto-updated}

APC to respect Nigerians in 2023: Buhari said APC, under his leadership, will continue to respect Nigerians by ensuring that their votes count and the people’s voice matters in choosing political leaders at different levels.

The President, who received members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) led by Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, at the State House, noted that non-interference in elections, give credence to the political process, ensures participation and inclusiveness and shows that the governing party respects the electorate.

What the president said: “I want Nigerians to know that we respect them and for us to show that we will allow them to vote who they want.

“We all witnessed what happened in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun States. What happened in those states gives me a lot of hope that we are succeeding.’’

Buhari to protect voters: For the 2023 elections, Buhari said the government would also ensure that Nigerians don’t get intimidated or humiliated by those in positions or the more privileged.

“We will not allow anyone to use personal resources or their influence to intimidate other Nigerians. We will not allow intimidation materially, morally or physically. This is the kind of leadership that can emerge and consolidate our nation.

“In six months, Nigerians will appreciate the government of APC that we are sincere and we respect them,’’ he added.

President Buhari urged the party’s political leaders to intensify efforts in “thinking, meeting and strategizing for the 2023 elections.’’

In his remarks, the Chairman of the PGF thanked the President for his leadership, guided by wisdom and foresight, affirming that the Nigerian economy had been growing in spite of challenges.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike calls out Rivers PDP leaders over playing house boy roles in Abuja

Wike calls out Rivers PDP leaders over playing house boy roles in Abuja

PDP: I saw one rapist at Shekarau’s homecoming – Gov Wike

PDP: I saw one rapist at Shekarau’s homecoming – Gov Wike

You’ll appreciate APC govt in 6 months’ time – Buhari tells Nigerians

You’ll appreciate APC govt in 6 months’ time – Buhari tells Nigerians

Nigerian military successful in neutralising bandits, terrorists – Lai

Nigerian military successful in neutralising bandits, terrorists – Lai

Ekweremadu: Alleged victim demands reversal of order for release of bio-data

Ekweremadu: Alleged victim demands reversal of order for release of bio-data

NNPC boss says fuel importation will end by middle of 2023

NNPC boss says fuel importation will end by middle of 2023

2023: Tinubu will build a plural society, says group

2023: Tinubu will build a plural society, says group

Makarfi advises Peter Obi to swallow his 2023 ambition and return to PDP

Makarfi advises Peter Obi to swallow his 2023 ambition and return to PDP

Kuje jailbreak: Court denies Abba Kyari bail

Kuje jailbreak: Court denies Abba Kyari bail

Trending

Deborah Samuel

Deborah Samuel: US honours student murdered over 'blasphemy' in Sokoto

Kashim Shettima at the NBA Conference in Lagos. (PremiumTimes)

Shettima explains why he dressed shabbily to NBA conference

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

BREAKING: FG loses to Abba Kyari in extradition suit

Mr Ahmad AL-Horr, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Qatar in Nigeria.

Qatar woos Nigerian doctors, engineers willing to migrate