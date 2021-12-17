You will soon pay tolls on Lagos-Ibadan expressway, 2nd Niger bridge

Emefiele disclosed this at the closing ceremony of the 12th Banker’s Committee retreat in Lagos.

“The federal government approached us to provide some kind of bridge funding; the bridge funding is almost about N170 billion, and we provided it so that those projects can move on with funding,” he said.

“The entire scope of those three projects, I am told is slightly above N1 trillion, but the numbers are being worked on.

“And I believe by the time the asset managers effectively come on board, the details of those projects and the remaining aspects of those funding would be coming in through debt and that is where the asset managers would come in with the entire scope and then we would know the detailed cost of those three projects,” he said.

He added that; “All of the roads will be tolled. And we know that in many other countries in the world, roads are tolled because those projects are commercially viable.

“They can be refunded with tolls so that maintenance can be done on a regular basis, and people will pay for it and enjoy good roads, and enjoy good facilities because that is the only way we can fund the infrastructure of this country, which is the large amount of money that is needed.”