RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

You may lose your belongings – FG tells Nigerians travelling abroad

Ima Elijah

The minister said the advisory was necessary to protect Nigerians travelling to the US and Europe.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [DW]
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [DW]

Nigerians travelling to Europe and the United States of America have been advised, by the Ministry of Information and Culture, to be wary of their belongings

Recommended articles

Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture handed out the advice on Monday, November 28, 2022, during the ‘PMB Administration Scorecard 2015-2023 Series’.

What this is all about: The series, launched in October, is to showcase the achievements of the Buhari Administration.

Back to the news: He said it has come to the attention of the government that Nigerian travellers to the US and countries in Europe “are having their belongings, especially money and international passports, stolen at an increasingly high rate."

What victims experienced: The minister revealed that the most recent victims of this scenario are Nigerians travelling to Europe, especially the United Kingdom.

These victims, according to the Federal Government, were dispossessed of their money, passports and other valuables at high-brow shops, particularly in the high street of Oxford.

The government said many Nigerians have also been victims of theft of money and passports in the US and the United Kingdom.

What Nigerians should do: “We have therefore decided to advise Nigerians travelling to Europe and the United States to take extra precautions to avoid being dispossessed of their belongings."

The Disclaimer: He, however, added swiftly that this information is merely a piece of advice to citizens who may be planning a visit to the US or Europe and not a travel restriction.

“This is not your typical travel advisory. Issuing such is the prerogative of our embassies/high commissions as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

The minister said the advisory was necessary to protect Nigerians travelling to the US and Europe.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adeleke dethrones 3 Osun monarchs, suspends OSIEC chairman and members

Adeleke dethrones 3 Osun monarchs, suspends OSIEC chairman and members

Climate change: Why did it rain in November? [Pulse Explainer]

Climate change: Why did it rain in November? [Pulse Explainer]

Adeleke suspends Osun election commission chair, members

Adeleke suspends Osun election commission chair, members

Delta debt profile stands at N272bn —Commissioner

Delta debt profile stands at N272bn —Commissioner

Soludo commiserates with victims of Kano street fire in Onitsha

Soludo commiserates with victims of Kano street fire in Onitsha

You may lose your belongings – FG tells Nigerians travelling abroad

You may lose your belongings – FG tells Nigerians travelling abroad

Machina defeats Lawan as Appeal Court affirms him as APC candidate for Yobe North

Machina defeats Lawan as Appeal Court affirms him as APC candidate for Yobe North

Loughborough University UK rolls out exciting list of courses for January 2023; offers students 20% scholarships

Loughborough University UK rolls out exciting list of courses for January 2023; offers students 20% scholarships

Minister of Finance refutes budget padding allegation

Minister of Finance refutes budget padding allegation

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Naira Notes

BREAKING: First look at new naira notes [PHOTOS]

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic.

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in.

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in

Aisha Yesufu slams Aisha Buhari over Twitter user’s arrest.

Aisha Yesufu slams Aisha Buhari over Twitter user’s arrest