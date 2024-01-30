ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

You may have been too busy to see my condolence message — Atiku replies Makinde

Bayo Wahab

Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, in a statement, faulted Makinde’s claim, indicating that the impression the governor created about his principal was wrong.

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Atiku Abubakar. [Punch]
Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Atiku Abubakar. [Punch]

Recommended articles

The state governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde claimed that Atiku neither called nor sent a condolence message to him after the incident.

Makinde said this when Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party and members of the party paid him a condolence visit on Monday, January 29, 2024, over the explosion incident.

“I am particularly grateful because you are three musketeers that went into that election. The president has reached out to me, and you have reached out to me but my party candidate, not even a call or a text message,” the governor was quoted as saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the claim, Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, in a statement faulted Makinde’s claim, indicating that the impression the governor created about his principal was wrong.

Ibe said Atiku made a condolence message less than 24 hours after the explosion, adding that the governor may have been too busy to take note of the message.

“With due respect to Governor Seyi Makinde, we wish to correct his expression about the response of Atiku Abubakar to the recent explosion in the city of Ibadan.

“Atiku Abubakar made a condolence message about the Ibadan explosion, less than 24 hours after its occurrence, where he shared his commiseration and empathy with the good people and government of Oyo State over the incident.

“Perhaps the Governor has been too busy to take track of media reports on the incident. But we wish to put on record that on the 17th of January, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar did make a widely available message on the Ibadan incident,” the statement reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

To prove that his principal indeed expressed condolence over the incident, Ibe quoted parts of Atiku’s message as saying, “I wish to express my condolences to the good people and government of Oyo State over the explosion that rocked the capital city of Ibadan late yesterday night.

“While the government continues to provide humanitarian support to victims of the explosion, I commiserate with the families of those who might have lost their lives and property to the explosion.”

Makinde was one of the five PDP governors who opposed Atiku’s candidacy in the 2023 election and worked against him.

The five governors dubbed the G5 ensured the former Vice President lost in all their states.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Katsina's first lady wants couples to test for genotype, HIV before marriage

Katsina's first lady wants couples to test for genotype, HIV before marriage

Yahaya Bello returns home to heroic welcome after 8 years as Kogi governor

Yahaya Bello returns home to heroic welcome after 8 years as Kogi governor

Governor Sani initiates construction of 6km bypass, 35-kilometer road in Kaduna

Governor Sani initiates construction of 6km bypass, 35-kilometer road in Kaduna

Court orders liquidation of China property giant Evergrande

Court orders liquidation of China property giant Evergrande

You may have been too busy to see my condolence message — Atiku replies Makinde

You may have been too busy to see my condolence message — Atiku replies Makinde

35 kidnapped victims including children rescued in Katsina

35 kidnapped victims including children rescued in Katsina

FG is not happy with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso’s withdrawal from ECOWAS

FG is not happy with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso’s withdrawal from ECOWAS

Ogun Assembly inaugurates committee to investigate impeached Speaker

Ogun Assembly inaugurates committee to investigate impeached Speaker

Atiku’s ex-spokesman meets Tinubu in France days after warning Obidients

Atiku’s ex-spokesman meets Tinubu in France days after warning Obidients

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Daily Post]

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

Jigawa Environmental Protection Agency (JISEPA) [Peoples Gazette]

Jigawa agency conducts 5-day waste clearance, fumigation exercise in Gumel

Bayero University, Kano

Bayero University debunks fake kidnapping report, assures community of safety

Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede [Punch Newspapers]

EFCC Chairman urges auctioneers to uphold probity, accountability in asset disposal