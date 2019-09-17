He gave the commendation during the ground breaking and foundation stone laying ceremony of the permanent site of the corps in Benin on Tuesday.

Obaseki, who was represented by Mr Damian Lawani, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, noted that NSCDC had over the years proven the essence of its establishment with remarkable contributions to the security architecture of the state.

The governor said that as an organisation charged with very essential security duties, it would not be overstated to say that the state commands of the corps desired administrative office, conducive for the discharge of its responsibilities.

Obaseki, who specifically praised the State Commandant of the Corps, Makinde Ayinla, said the commandant had been able to prove that there were numerous possibilities in every challenge.

“The possibilities only come to light when we are willing to confront our challenges,” he said.

He noted that the commandant’s ability to achieve the foundation laying for the corps was a further testimony to his dedication to duty and patriotism.

Godwin Obaseki (ThisDayLive)

Earlier, Ayinla had disclosed that the event was another milestone in the corps’ determined and collective efforts to make in print in the sand of time on the issue of security.

He said the corps had risen to its constitutional responsibility of protecting critical national assets, fight against crime, criminality and pipeline vandalism since its inception.

The state commandant said that it was in view of this that the Commandant General of the Corps,(CGC), Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammed, ensured that every state had its headquarter in each state of the federation.

He said the initiative was in line with the effort of Mohammed to ensure effective and efficient service delivery by the corps.

He further said that to actualise the initiative, the Federal Government approved the construction of three of such projects on annual basis in any three states in the country.

“This year, the Edo Command happens to be one of the three states where these projects are ongoing.

“This project of which we are gathered here today for its ground breaking is expected to be completed within nine months,” he said.

He further said the building would have structures such as concrete and metal, a clinic, an armoury, the commandant’s office and an administrative office.

The commandant appealed for an expansion of the land for the corps to enable it have more space for exhibit park, parade ground, multipurpose hall, quarter-guard and other key structures.