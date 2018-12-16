Buhari at 76: You have contributed to the development of Nigeria – GEJ tells President

news

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has sent a message congratulating President Buhari as he turns 76 on Monday, December 17, 2018.

According to Daily Post, the former President thanked God for blessing Buhari with the grace of long life.

Jonathan also said that the President has contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria through his diligent service.

The former President said “Your life has been a life of great service to our dear nation, having served as a brave soldier, Governor, Minister of Petroleum, Head of State, and now President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I join you, your family, well-wishers and fellow Nigerians to give thanks to Almighty God for the gift of a long life. I wish you good health and more productive years, as you continue to lend your skills and energy to the task of building a Nigeria of our dreams.”

President Muhammadu Buhari was born on December 17, 1942 in Daura, Katsina state.