ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

You can now take your old N500, and N1,000 notes to commercial banks

Bayo Wahab

The CBN had earlier promised to ease the sufferings Nigerians are going through as a result of the cash crunch.

Naira notes on display [Guardian]
Naira notes on display [Guardian]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Although the CBN insisted that the old notes are no longer legal tender, it ordered banks not to collect more than N500,000 from their customers.

A source who spoke to The Punch said the CBN directed the banks to collect the monies following the difficulties people went through to deposit their old notes at the CBN branches.

The source said, “Go to your bank but fill out the form before you go. Go with the reference code you generate. With your code, banks will collect it from you. But if it is more than 500,000, you will go to the CBN and deposit it.”

Recall that following President Muhammadu Buhari’s nationwide address on the naira crisis on Thursday, February 16, 2023, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele directed bank executives to make the old N200 banknotes available.

In his broadcast, Buhari extended the validity of the old N200 banknote by 60 days, while affirming the February 10 deadline for the expiration of N500 and N1000 banknotes as legal tender.

Despite the Nigerians' criticisms against the CBN's controversial cashless policy, Emefiele urged them to allow the policy to work, saying he believes it would bring advancement to the nation’s economy.

He assured that the CBN would continue working to ease the sufferings Nigerians are going through as a result of the cash crunch.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You can now take your old N500, and N1,000 notes to commercial banks

You can now take your old N500, and N1,000 notes to commercial banks

Governor's wife encourages rape survivors to speak out

Governor's wife encourages rape survivors to speak out

Imole Youth Corps: Ademola Adeleke sacks 20,000 Osun youths

Imole Youth Corps: Ademola Adeleke sacks 20,000 Osun youths

'I have money in the bank but I can't get it,' Nigerians protest naira scarcity

'I have money in the bank but I can't get it,' Nigerians protest naira scarcity

Banks shut down in Benin over attacks caused by naira scarcity

Banks shut down in Benin over attacks caused by naira scarcity

NAFDAC destroys substandard products worth over N326m in Nasarawa

NAFDAC destroys substandard products worth over N326m in Nasarawa

Ortom officially asks Benue people to vote Peter Obi

Ortom officially asks Benue people to vote Peter Obi

Cash crisis: Protest erupts in Mile 12, Lagos

Cash crisis: Protest erupts in Mile 12, Lagos

The UN is looking for $1.3 billion to help 6 million Nigerians

The UN is looking for $1.3 billion to help 6 million Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports. [The Punch]

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports.

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports

Old naira notes to be used till Feb 15 as FG vows to obey Supreme Court order.

Supreme Court says old naira notes remain legal tender

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

How to deposit your old naira notes to CBN before February 17 deadline