There is a possibility that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) can be sexually transmitted, according to Nigeria’s Health Minister Osagie Ehanire.

“If a person is positive, the virus can be transmitted sexually,” Premium Times quotes Ehanire as saying during an emergency press briefing on the virus in Abuja on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Because Covid-19 is a new ailment, health professionals and researchers are still coming to grips with its modes of transmission, containment and treatment.

However, it has been established that the virus can be transmitted from person to person and can be passed from respiratory droplets expunged through sneezing or coughing.

A couple of scientists have however submitted that the virus cannot be transmitted through sexual intercourse except via oral sex.

In an interview with The Guardian UK, scientist Jessica Justman says there are visible patterns indicating sexual transmission of the virus.

She also advises that when a partner is a Covid-19 case, it is better to abstain.

Half a million people across the globe have now been infected with the virus and over 22,000 people have died from Covid-19, according to a CNN tally.