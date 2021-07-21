Yoruba Nation agitators stage protest to free Igboho

Igboho was arrested alongside his wife, Ropo, in Benin Republic on July 19 and remains in the custody of that nation's police, pending his extradition to Nigeria.

Ropo is a German citizen; and the couple was trying to catch a flight to Germany when they were accosted and picked up.

Igboho's home was raided by gun wielding operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on July 1, and a cache of weapons uncovered, just hours before a secessionist-themed rally in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital and most populous city.

“Emergency, emergency, emergency; please, we beg all agitators to converge at the Chief Sunday Igboho’s House for a peaceful demonstration to show the world the kind of person he is as one of the conditions given for his release.

“Please, let’s all be at his house in Soka, Ibadan, before 12pm today. Thanks and God bless. Yoruba Nation now now now,” a statement from Olayomi Koiki, Igboho's spokesperson, reads.

During an earlier Live Facebook broadcast, Koiki had said: “We are not going to allow the government to intimidate us. We are not going to allow the federal government and politicians to deceive us.