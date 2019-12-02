The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the colloquium, which would hold at Western Sun Hotel, Ede, Osun State, is being organised by a group of professionals and business leaders under the aegis of Ede Unique Club of Nigeria.

A statement jointly signed by the Co-Conveners, Dr Dhikrullah Yagboyaju and Dr Kajogbola Alimi, gave the theme of the colloquium as “Imperatives of National Security for Development: South West Nigeria in Focus”.

According to the organisers, the colloquium will galvanise different perspectives of stakeholders from academia, civil society and non-state actors on the way out of the security challenges facing the nation.

“This theme could not have been more apt, considering the serious security challenges facing the nation, with particular focus on South West Nigeria,” the organisers said.

They cited kidnappings, armed banditry, ritual killings and child abuse among the security challenges facing the country.

“Also, Prof. Olutayo Adesina of University of Ibadan will bring on board historical perspectives, while Alhaji Adebayo Jimoh, former Group Managing Director of Oodua Group, will set the tone for the discussion as chairman at the colloquium,” the group said.

The colloquium, according to the group, is aimed at promoting dialogue and informed discourse on salient national issues with a view to stimulating ideas and proffering workable solutions.

The statement said that some eminent Nigerians would also receive merit awards for their contributions to society at the event, organised to mark the group’s 36th Anniversary.

Among the awardees are Wife of Osun State Governor, Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola, who would be honoured for her pioneering role of single handedly repatriating back home a Nigerian family that was stranded in Ukraine.

Other awardees are Chief Mrs Modupe Adeleke-Sanni, Philanthropist and Member of the Governing Council, Adeleke University; Alhaja Latifat Giwa, Commissioner for Governor’s Office, Osun State; and erudite lawyer, Mr Abiodun Layonu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Among the past recipients of the club’s merit award are Alhaja Rahmat Adisa, a former First Lady of Oyo State and Mrs Betty Ajiborisha, pioneer First Lady of Osun State.

Other past awardees include Late Chief Yisa Yagboyaju, Founder, Muslim Students Society of Nigeria; Late Alhaji Isiaka Adeleke, First Executive Governor of Osun State; and Late Chief Mufutau Olanihun, foremost business mogul and industrialist.