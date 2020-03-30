The President of the group, Mr Victor Taiwo, told newsmen on Monday in Ibadan that the Yoruba race had all it takes to get the cure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the world is presently searching for a permanent cure for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taiwo called on the governors of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti and Kwara states as well as prominent Yoruba indigenes to support the cause.

The ORA boss said that the various measures being put in place by governments at both the federal and state levels since the outbreak of the virus were geared towards containing its spread.

He said that getting a permanent cure for the virus would put the Yoruba race on the world map for good.

“We have sent out a team to interface with local herbalists with the potentials, as part of our determination to find cure for the virus.

“The management of the University of Ibadan is ready to assist with its facilities,” he said.

Taiwo maintained that the Yoruba nation was blessed with local herbs, which, he said, were good enough to cure seemingly incurable diseases, given the right atmosphere and inspiration.

The ORA boss noted that getting cure for Coronavirus would help the Yoruba race in the liberation of the world from the ravaging COVID-19 monster.

According to him; “this organisation has sent out a crack team of researchers to explore our local pharmacists or herbalists who claim the potentiality or dexterity of curing the pandemic.

“After taking the samples of their drugs, we have consulted a professor at the University of Ibadan, who is one of the leading pharmacologists in the country.

“He encouraged us to make every effort towards fighting the global menace, with the promise of a support for us in all ways open to him.”

Taiwo said that efforts were ongoing, calling on state governments in Yoruba land as well as wealthy individuals to rise to the occasion by supporting the required funding for the exercise.

“As a direct challenge, we hereby call on all our governors of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti and Kwara States to collectively or individually rise to the occasion.

“We also call on well-meaning individuals among us to rise in unison for the general rescue from the beast which does not respect or exonerate anyone, no matter his/her status,” he said.