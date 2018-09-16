news

A group known as the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) has commended the former minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun for resigning.

Adeosun on Friday, September 14, 2018, tendered her resignation following the allegation of certificate forgery levelled against her.

According to Daily Post, the group also said that they are proud of all Adeosun achieved while she served as minister of finance and called on her not to be deterred.

“YCE received the news of Adeosun’s exit from the cabinet with sadness and joy. It was with sadness because she was exiting office in an inglorious circumstance.

“ Her pedigree and antecedent as mentioned in her resignation letter, however, speak volume of her confidence, character and capability.

“We are proud of her achievements in office because she assumed duty at a difficult time in the history of the country. She steered Nigeria out of recession when many did not give her a chance to do so.

“YCE commends her courage to resign honourably when she discovered that her NYSC certificate was not genuine,” YCE added.

Meanwhile, the former minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun has departed the shores of Nigeria.