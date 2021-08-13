RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Yobe Hajj Commission refunds N700m to 557 intending pilgrims

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Yobe Hajj Commission says it has refunded over N700 million deposits to 557 intending pilgrims for the 2021 Hajj exercise.

Alhaji Bukar Kime, Executive Chairman of the Commission, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Damaturu.

Kime, who is also the Aji-Sudan of the Damaturu Emirate Council, said the figure represented the total refund made as at Aug. 11.

NAN reports that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had earlier cancelled 2021 Hajj exercise for International Pilgrims including Nigeria, to stem spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kime urged intending pilgrims wishing to make deposits for the 2022 Hajj exercise, to be patience as the Commission was awaiting further instructions and guidelines from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

He also advised intending pilgrims, especially low income earners, to open saving account with the newly established Jaiz Bank, Damaturu.

“Jaiz Bank is a non-interest bank which partners with NAHCON because it operates under Islamic banking principles.

“Civil servants, small scale traders, artisans and other low income earners can leverage on the opportunity to open an account with the bank and save their Hajj fares in instalment,” Kime said.

The Chairman thanked Gov. Mai Mala-Buni for his overwhelming moral and financial support to the Commission which facilitated effective discharge of its duties.

He further called on the general public to pray for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic to fast track resumption of the normal Hajj activities.

