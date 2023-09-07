Yobe Govt to establish Hisba commission, ICT agency

Alhaji Chiroma Buba, the Speaker of the assembly disclosed this while declaring the public hearing open on Thursday in Damaturu. He said both bills had undergone first and second readings and were committed to appropriate committees of the house for in-depth legislative scrutiny.

“It is in this regard that all stakeholders in the religious and information sectors were invited to submit their memoranda and inputs to enable the committees come up with people-oriented laws in line with international best practices,’’ he said.

Buba commended the executive arm of government for coming up with the two important bills.

“The Hisban Commission will, Insha’Allah sweep the state from all immoral acts and social vices.

“While the Information Technology Development Agency will afford our teeming youth with job opportunities,” he added.

Earlier, Yakubu Suleiman, the Chairman House Committee on Justice, Judiciary and Religious Affairs, urged all participants to contribute immensely in order to make positive impacts on the provisions of the bills.