Yobe govt distributes food palliatives to 6,800 vulnerable persons

News Agency Of Nigeria

The government further warned the beneficiaries against diversion of the commodities.

Dr Mohammed Goje, Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), stated this at the inauguration of the distribution exercise on Wednesday in Potiskum.

He said the gesture was meant to enhance food security among people of the state.

“Once there is circulation of food either from the federal or state government, individuals or philosophists, the hardship of the people would be reduced.

“Today, we are in Potiskum LGA to respond to the plight of vulnerable with palliative as directed by Gov. Mai Mala Buni.

“We are targeting more than 6,800 beneficiaries.

“The beneficiaries cut across Persons Living with Disabilities, vulnerable households, primary and secondary school teachers.

“Civil servants, students, the elderly, widows, orphans among others across 10 words of the local government area,” he said.

Goje noted that the distribution began since the pronouncement of subsidy removal by the federal government.

“It is an ongoing state driven initiative, it will continue.

“We will still reach out to more communities until we reach the last person that supposed to have the palliative,” he said, adding that each household received 20 kilogram of food basket.

Goje further warned the beneficiaries against diversion of the commodities.

One of the beneficiaries, Bakura Isah lauded the gesture, adding that it would improve their living conditions.

News Agency Of Nigeria

