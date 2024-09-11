Yobe Government warns 9 LGAs of impending floods from dam water release

The LGAs are; Nguru, Bade, Karasuwa, Jakusko, Yusufari, Geidam, Tarmuwa, Bursari, Machina, Gujba and Fune. Dr Mohammed Goje, Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), gave the warning in a statement in Damaturu on Tuesday.

He noted that the release of water from the two dams would add to the predicaments of residents of the areas, who were already affected by recent floods triggered by days of torrential rain.

“Yobe has experienced significant flooding between April 15 and September 9 2024, causing widespread devastation across several local government areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This advisory serves as an early warning alert for further flooding due likely impending discharge of water from Dadinkowa dam, Hadeja-Jama’are River, River Kamodugu, and Lagdo dam in Cameroon,” Goje said.

The executive secretary advised residents of the areas to take precautionary measures, including moving to higher grounds to save their lives and property.

“Stay informed by regularly listening to updates from traditional leaders, local government authorities and the state emergency management agency.

“Keep emergency contact details handy for quick access to response services,” he advised.