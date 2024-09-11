ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Yobe Government warns 9 LGAs of impending floods from dam water release

News Agency Of Nigeria

The release of water from the two dams would add to the predicaments of residents of the areas.

Yobe state Governor, Mai-Mala Buni. [Punch]
Yobe state Governor, Mai-Mala Buni. [Punch]

Recommended articles

The LGAs are; Nguru, Bade, Karasuwa, Jakusko, Yusufari, Geidam, Tarmuwa, Bursari, Machina, Gujba and Fune. Dr Mohammed Goje, Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), gave the warning in a statement in Damaturu on Tuesday.

He noted that the release of water from the two dams would add to the predicaments of residents of the areas, who were already affected by recent floods triggered by days of torrential rain.

“Yobe has experienced significant flooding between April 15 and September 9 2024, causing widespread devastation across several local government areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This advisory serves as an early warning alert for further flooding due likely impending discharge of water from Dadinkowa dam, Hadeja-Jama’are River, River Kamodugu, and Lagdo dam in Cameroon,” Goje said.

The executive secretary advised residents of the areas to take precautionary measures, including moving to higher grounds to save their lives and property.

“Stay informed by regularly listening to updates from traditional leaders, local government authorities and the state emergency management agency.

“Keep emergency contact details handy for quick access to response services,” he advised.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 19,000 households across 432 communities have been hit by floods in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian states, including Maiduguri, to face thunderstorms, rain from Wednesday

Nigerian states, including Maiduguri, to face thunderstorms, rain from Wednesday

Fuel crisis continues but selling petrol on the streets could land you in jail

Fuel crisis continues but selling petrol on the streets could land you in jail

APC defends Tinubu’s economic reforms, blasts ex-VC Lukman for criticism

APC defends Tinubu’s economic reforms, blasts ex-VC Lukman for criticism

Maiduguri flood victims begin returning home as waters recede, 239,000 affected

Maiduguri flood victims begin returning home as waters recede, 239,000 affected

Yobe Government warns 9 LGAs of impending floods from dam water release

Yobe Government warns 9 LGAs of impending floods from dam water release

VP Shettima sympathises with Maiduguri flood victims with bags of rice

VP Shettima sympathises with Maiduguri flood victims with bags of rice

NDLEA confirms 20 aspirants in Kano LG poll test positive for drug

NDLEA confirms 20 aspirants in Kano LG poll test positive for drug

Lagos court hands 74-year jail term to US businessman in $1.2m visa scam

Lagos court hands 74-year jail term to US businessman in $1.2m visa scam

Flood submerges Borno prison as over 200 inmates escape

Flood submerges Borno prison as over 200 inmates escape

Pulse Sports

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kogi Commissioner for Education, Hon. Wemi Jones (4L); Kogi State Commander of NDLEA, Mr Umar Yahuza (5L); and other officials during the latter advocacy visit on Drug Abuse to Ministry of Education on Tuesday in Lokoja

Kogi Govt, NDLEA join forces to tackle drug abuse in schools, target females

Repentant Boko Haram members

Repentant Boko Haram member regrets destroying NCE certificate, seeks pardon

Jos motorists, commuters lament NNPCL’s fuel price hike from ₦617 to ₦897

Jos motorists, commuters lament NNPCL’s fuel price hike from ₦617 to ₦897

Illegal miners attack MI Wushishi Estate in Minna, 1 killed, vehicles vandalised [Daily Trust]

Illegal miners attack MI Wushishi estate in Minna, 1 killed, vehicles vandalised