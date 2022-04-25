RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Yobe explosion kills 1, injures 5 -Police

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police say at least one person has been killed, while five others were injured after Sunday’s explosion in Gashua, Bade Local Government Area (LGA) of Yobe.

The state police spokesperson, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Damaturu.

“The explosion occurred between 8: 30 p.m. and 9: 00 p.m., at a joint for food and drinks.

“The incident appeared to be a coordinated attack targeted at the joint.

“The explosion sounded like that of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

“The police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit has already visited the scene trying to ascertain the type and causes of the explosion,” Abdulkarim said.

He said that the injured have been evacuated to a hospital for medical attention.

