This is contained in a statement by the state Head of Service, Alhaji Garba Bilal, in Damaturu on Sunday.
Yobe declares Monday, Tuesday public holidays to commemorate President Buhari's visit
Gov Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has declared Monday and Tuesday as public holidays to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari will be visiting the state to inaugurate projects, including Cargo Airport, Ultra-Modern Market and Maternal and Child Health Care Complex.
Bilal said, “ this is to enable civil servants and the general public to receive the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, who will be in the state on a one-day State Visit to commission projects.”
He, however, said civil servants were to resume work on Wednesday.
