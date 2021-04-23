Yinka Odumakin wants best for Nigeria — Sanwo-Olu

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Odumakin, 54, died on April 2 in Lagos.

He said that the late activist worked for Nigeria to be a land of Justice, for Nigeria to be fair, and be a place where equity would the watchword.

According to him, Yinka Odumakin worked and hoped for a Nigeria that will truly practice true modern federalism.

”He wanted the best for Nigeria, he want the best for his Yoruba nation, but he was completely detribalised and he uses his voice to advance the course and the needs of the voiceless.

”Until the very end, he kept going, he kept speaking up, he kept working hard for a Nigeria we all can be truly proud of, for a Nigeria that will be a land of justice, a Nigeria that will be fair, a Nigeria where equity will become the watchword and a Nigeria that will truly refer true modern federalism.

”What a tragedy! What an important work that Almighty God that we cannot query has not allowed Yinka to finish.

”He was a fighter who fell in his prime, at a time like this, we are all short of words, but we will continue to hold on to the legacy, and what he did and lived for,” he said.

The governor said that Odumakin would remain a household name that would be remembered as a fearless, forthright, courageous person.

”Yinka stood as a leader in the discussion of true federalism. More important is the fact that Yinka was the one-half of one of the formidable couple that we have seen in our history.

”It is, therefore, my prayer that we continue to remember him, that the Almighty give the wife and children the fortitude to continue to push on and all comrades of like-mind to ensure that what Yinka Odumakin stood for, what he believed in, what he had worked for continued,” he said.

The widow, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, who is the President, Women Arise for change and Initiative, said that the deceased was a great unifier for a restructured Nigeria.

Okei-Odumakin said that all that had been said about her husband would serve as the tonic for her to do more.

”Yinka, I want to say that if there is reincarnation, I want to go through my life with you again.