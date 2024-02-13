ADVERTISEMENT
YEDC, NERC collaborates to enhance customer relations, service delivery in Yobe

News Agency Of Nigeria

The initiative will ensure that customers always have access to the forum when the need arises.

Ibrahim Salisu, Regional Manager, YEDC in Yobe, said this during the Customer, Stakeholders Engagement Forum in Damaturu, Yobe.

According to Salisu, the forum is designed to sensitise customers and stakeholders about recent developments in the sector including vandalism and operations of the NERC Forum in Yobe.

“The meeting is to sensitise customers to channel their complaints to the NERC Forum if their concerns reported to YEDC remain unresolved.

“During the engagement, the new NERC Forum members were introduced along with their contact details for easy access by customers.

“This initiative ensures that customers always have access to the forum when the need arises.

“YEDC remains committed to enhancing customer experiences and fostering transparent communication, we also encourage all customers to actively participate in the forum and utilise the platform to voice their concerns,” he said.

While reiterating its commitment to its customers, Salisu assured that the company would continue to work diligently to address customer complaints. The event, he said, brought together representatives from the military, paramilitary, Civil Society Organisations, and industrialists, underscoring the importance of collaboration towards ensuring efficient electricity distribution and customer satisfaction.

Also speaking, Bashir Adam, a NERC representative, said the NERC Forum operates independently to serve as a reliable avenue for customers to seek justice when their complaints were unresolved by YEDC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event featured informative presentations by YEDC specialists on critical topics such as vandalism and energy theft prevention; cashless and online payment platforms as well as effective customer resolution mechanisms.

News Agency Of Nigeria

