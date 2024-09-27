ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu not responsible for subsidy removal, he only announced it  —  Dogara

Bayo Wahab

Dogara explained that the policy had been in place before Tinubu was elected.

President Bola Tinubu and former House of Rep Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.
President Bola Tinubu and former House of Rep Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

Recommended articles

Dogara said the president merely announced the removal, when he said ‘subsidy is gone’ on May 29, 2023, during his inauguration ceremony, but did not put the policy in motion.

The former speaker explained that the policy had been in place before Tinubu was elected as no provision was made for subsidy payment in the budget approved by the National Assembly.

Speaking on Channels TV on Friday, September 27, 2024, the ex-speaker dismissed the claim that Tinubu suspended subsidy payment.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “In this case, there was no provision for it, and anybody who told you he (Tinubu) suspended it was just joking because how did he suspend payment that was not budgeted for in the first instance?

“There was no provision for subsidy in that budget and I am not aware of any amendment that took place to accommodate the payment of subsidy. The truth is that he (Tinubu) was not the one who removed the subsidy. But he did make that pronouncement.”

President Bola Tinubu at his inauguration ceremony [NPF]
President Bola Tinubu at his inauguration ceremony [NPF] Pulse Nigeria

The Bauchi politician also frowned at how Nigerians comment about the country’s challenges, saying everyone including elites only talk about the problems without proffering solutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The problem with this country is that people always want to talk about her problems and they want to leave Nigeria because of it as if these problems are not there in other climes. But nobody is talking about solutions, even among the elites. When you sit with them, everyone is talking about the problems and not solutions,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to accept the reality of fuel subsidy removal, adding there was no way Tinubu could have helped the situation because the Muhammadu Buhari administration did not make provision for it in the 2023 budget.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria specialising in politics, relations, special reports, development, and investigative journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mamman's phone number, WhatsApp hacked, public alerted to ignore messages

Mamman's phone number, WhatsApp hacked, public alerted to ignore messages

Tinubu not responsible for subsidy removal, he only announced it  —  Dogara

Tinubu not responsible for subsidy removal, he only announced it  —  Dogara

'Eka Iberedem', a strong pillar of Akwa Ibom - Sanwo-Olu mourns Gov Eno's wife

'Eka Iberedem', a strong pillar of Akwa Ibom - Sanwo-Olu mourns Gov Eno's wife

A leader who exemplifies God's true purpose of creation - Obi hails Oyedepo at 70

A leader who exemplifies God's true purpose of creation - Obi hails Oyedepo at 70

1,331 Ganduje allies dump APC for NNPP, vow to oppose party’s return

1,331 Ganduje allies dump APC for NNPP, vow to oppose party’s return

Yobe records 132 cholera cases, 9 deaths in 1 month, govt urges swift action

Yobe records 132 cholera cases, 9 deaths in 1 month, govt urges swift action

FCT FRSC targets 50% reduction in road accidents by 2030

FCT FRSC targets 50% reduction in road accidents by 2030

Akwa Ibom Governor's wife is dead

Akwa Ibom Governor's wife is dead

BVAS unreliable, we won't use it for Anambra LG polls – Electoral commission

BVAS unreliable, we won't use it for Anambra LG polls – Electoral commission

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police detain notorious gunrunner, recover 20 fabricated AK-47 in Kaduna

Police detain notorious gunrunner, recover 20 fabricated AK-47 in Kaduna

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

I came to work for Nigerians, not to look for money - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu and members of the Forum of Former Presiding Officers of the National Assembly, led by former Senate President, Mr Ken Nnamani, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday [Presidency]

Nnamani, Dogara, other ex-NASS presiding leaders declare support for Tinubu’s govt

Gov Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State. [Facebook]

I remain committed, loyal to PDP - Gov Mutfwang denies plans to join APC