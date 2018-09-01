Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Yakubu Dogara distances himself from aide’s defection to PDP

Dogara Speaker distances himself from aide’s defection to PDP

  • Published:
Yakubu Dogara distances himself from aide’s defection to PDP play

House of Reps Speaker Yakubu Dogara

(Guardian Nigeria )

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has distanced himself from the defection of one of his aide’s Iliya Habila.

According to Daily Post, Dogara said he has no hand in the political Habila’s decision to run for political office on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The report states that the Speaker’s aide intends to represent Bogoro Constituency in the Bauchi state House of Assembly.

The statement signed by Dogara’s media aide, Turaki Hassan reads: “Contrary to reports published by some national dailies, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives, did not endorse any aspirant to vie for the Bogoro Constituency in the Bauchi State House of Assembly or any other.

ALSO READ: Here's exactly why Dogara was absent at NEC meeting

”His constituents and political associates know that he does not interfere and will not endorse anybody, and neither will he ask anyone to seek election under the platform of any political party; whether the All Progressives Congress or the Peoples Democratic Party.”

Also, another aide of the House Speaker, Rinsola Abiola has left the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter to the chairman of the party at the Gbagura ward 6 in Abeokuta North Local Government, the Speaker’s aide, who is also one of the daughters of late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, said she is quitting the ruling party due to undemocratic dictates.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Akpabio I joined APC to help Buhari fight corruption and poverty - Senatorbullet
2 Olawale Idris Ex-Lagos State Commissioner for Education died of stroke...bullet
3 Buhari President warns Nigerians to stop travelling illegally for...bullet

Related Articles

Dogara House of Rep. Speaker congratulates Sultan at 62
Bode George Dogara, Saraki were tenants in APC - PDP chieftain
Samuel Ortom Saraki, Dogara condemn impeachment move against Benue Governor
Saraki APC Senators to meet with Oshiomhole allegedly over Senate President’s removal
Yakubu Dogara Speaker mourns death of ex-Gov. Habu Hashidu
Eid el-Kabir Dogara preaches love, tolerance during festive season
PIGB What exactly is this Petroleum Industry Governance Bill everyone's talking about?

Local

In Plateau Slain prison boss buried amid tears
Niger State Governor-elect, Abubakar-Bello
Niger Flood Government spends N674 on relief materials –official
Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar
Sadiq Abubakar Be professional, disciplined, Air Force chief directs personnel
Police confirm 8 dead in flood in Niger
In Niger Flood claims 14 lives — official