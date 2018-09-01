Yakubu Dogara distances himself from aide’s defection to PDP

news

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has distanced himself from the defection of one of his aide’s Iliya Habila.

According to Daily Post, Dogara said he has no hand in the political Habila’s decision to run for political office on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The report states that the Speaker’s aide intends to represent Bogoro Constituency in the Bauchi state House of Assembly.

The statement signed by Dogara’s media aide, Turaki Hassan reads: “Contrary to reports published by some national dailies, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives, did not endorse any aspirant to vie for the Bogoro Constituency in the Bauchi State House of Assembly or any other.

ALSO READ: Here's exactly why Dogara was absent at NEC meeting

”His constituents and political associates know that he does not interfere and will not endorse anybody, and neither will he ask anyone to seek election under the platform of any political party; whether the All Progressives Congress or the Peoples Democratic Party.”

Also, another aide of the House Speaker, Rinsola Abiola has left the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter to the chairman of the party at the Gbagura ward 6 in Abeokuta North Local Government, the Speaker’s aide, who is also one of the daughters of late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, said she is quitting the ruling party due to undemocratic dictates.