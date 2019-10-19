Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has replaced his deputy, Simon Achuba with Edward Onoja, his running mate in the November 16 governorship election.

Achuba was impeached by Kogi State House of Assembly on Friday October 18, 2019, over alleged gross misconduct.

The Cable reports that the governor has sent Onoja’s to the assembly for confirmation and would be sworn-in on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Edward Onoja had earlier been picked by Governor Yahaya Bello as his running mate in the November 16 gubernatorial election in the state.

Onoja is Bello’s ally and he is said to be the most influential member of the governor’s cabinet, as their relationship predates Bello’s emergence as governor of Kogi state in 2016.

Onoja, 44, was the chief strategist of “Yahaya Bello Campaign Organization” in 2015. He was also he director of the Kogi Youth Arise Group, which campaigned for the success of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.