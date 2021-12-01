Yahaya Bello presents 2 houses to wives of late police escort

Bello presented the keys to the houses located in Abuja to the widows at the launch of the 2022 emblem for armed forces remembrance, in commencement of activities to mark the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Bello said the houses presentation to the late Salisu’s widows demonstrated the commitments of the State Government to supporting the families of the deceased hero of the state.

The governor noted that the government will also ensure that the families of late Salisu and other deceased security officers will never be left to suffer.

Bello lamented the sad state at which some families of deceased security officers are left, stressing the need for fallen heroes to continue to be remembered.

The governor said that the event of the emblem launch is symbolic as it signifies the gratitude of the government and people of the state for the sacrifices of the armed forces.

He noted that it is also a moment to reflect on the desired unity and security of the country and as well ponder on the challenges facing the nation’s security agencies.

“Kogi is the safest in the country, and this feat is a product of the patriotism, commitment and sacrifice of security agencies in the state.

“It is saddening to see security personnels, after giving their all in the service of the country retires into life of poverty, advocating for improved welfare for members of the security forces.

“In Kogi, we appreciate the efforts of these fallen heroes and are committed to ensuring that their families are not just left alone to suffer,” Bello said.

The State Security Adviser to the Governor, Retired Navy Commander Jerry Omodara, said the prevailing peace and security in the state was a direct product of the sacrifices and diligent service of the security agencies.

Omodara said that the Bello led administration was doing a lot to improve the standard of living of families of retired and deceased officers.

“Beside the empowerment of three widows each in the 21 local governments of the state and payment of medical bills of its sick members, through the support of the state government.

“The legion now has a functional secretariat in Lokoja, the state capital,” Omodara said.