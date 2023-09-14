ADVERTISEMENT
Yahaya Bello is determined to make history beyond politics - Commissioner

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner made this statement while inspecting multiple infrastructural development within the state.

Yahaya Bello [Twitter:DailyPost]

A statement in Lokoja on Thursday by Abah Eneojoh, the ministry’s image marker, said that Bako made the pronouncement while inspecting multiple projects within the state capital, Lokoja.

The feat attained so far by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration is our governor’s magnanimity at availing the works ministry with the desired funds for life touching projects execution.

“With the level of infrastructural development in the state, it is expedient that residents should reciprocate this gesture with massive votes to the APC Governorship Candidate, Hon. Usman Ododo in the Nov. 11 Kogi governorship election for continuity.”

“While at Zone 8 Roundabout- Barracks- GYB Junction road, the commissioner charged the CCECC Construction Company to commence the work from the most critical and deplorable section of the road.

He charged the construction firm to ensure that all danger-prone areas were given urgent attention.

“General classification is important but start your work from the most critical areas and danger-prone sections of the road.

“We are equally looking at Zone 8 – Barracks -GYB junction road which has suffered some neglects in the hands of previous administrations for prompt attention by the GYB administration, ” he said.

Bako , who also inspected the ongoing renovation of the burnt House of Assembly Complex expressed satisfaction with the quality and level of work so far. He expressed confidence that with what he had seen, the contractor would beat the September deadline.

While inspecting the State Secretariat Parameter fencing, Bako urged the contractor handling the project to engage professionals in order to produce a qualitative and beautiful work.

At Lokogoma Phase I and II internal road construction, the commissioner commended the Managing Director of Kogi State Road Maintenance Agency (KOGROMA) for a thorough job done and asked him to replicate same at the Ganaja road palliative work.

Bako, after the inspection of Tec Engineering Construction Company work at Cemetery Road, Local Government – Road Safety and Saudana Road, instructed the contractor to expedite action on Saudana road in order to bring it at the priming level with others.

After the inspections, the commissioner pledged to embark on similar inspection of project sites in the eastern and central part of the state as soon as possible as part of his commitment to the “New Direction Administration” of Bello.

Those who accompanied the commissioner on the inspection are: the Works Permanent Secretary, Audu O Emmanuel and the Senior Special Adviser to the governor on Infrastructure Ezzuh Momoh.

Others are the Director Civil Engineering, Akubo Hassan, the Director Building Services, John Agene, the Technical Assistant to the Commissioner, Anthony Sule, Sunday Baba and the ministry’s Information Officer, Abah Eneojoh.

Yahaya Bello is determined to make history beyond politics - Commissioner

