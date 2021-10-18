Yahaya Bello happy with arrest of police officers who assaulted travellers over N25,000 bribe

A video emerged online last week showing officers harassing and assaulting bus passengers travelling through Kogi.

One of the passengers that recorded the video said they had been stopped by the officers who forced another passenger to the ATM to withdraw money from his account.

They reportedly extorted the sum of N25,000 from the traveller, sparking protests from the others.

Four officers were arrested in connection to the incident, according to a statement by the Kogi State Police Command on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

ASP Isah Barnabas was hit with an official query, while Inspector Ifediegwu Godwin, Sgt Emmanuel Ochima, and CPL Umameh Mathias, who slapped a passenger, were reported to be facing internal disciplinary actions.

Governor Bello, in a statement on Sunday, said the Force's swift action was commendable, condemning the incident as a 'riotous attack' on the passengers.

He said officers must not be allowed to abuse the rights of Nigerians without consequence.

"We owe Nigerians a responsibility of protection and security as the centre of the nation," he said.

Governor Bello noted that police brutality against Nigerian youths must be appropriately dealt with, especially 'in view of our recent history as a nation'.