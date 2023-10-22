Yahaya Bello escapes assassination attempt as gunmen attack his convoy

According to a statement issued Sunday evening by the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, the governor was on his way to an official engagement from Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, when the incident occurred.

Fanwo said the attackers, decked in military uniforms, ambushed Bello's convoy and started shooting sporadically at his vehicle.

“The Kogi State Government wishes to inform the general public that there was an assassination attempt on the Governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, CON, a few kilometres away from Abuja, on his way to an official engagement from Lokoka. The attack occurred at about 4pm on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The attackers who were dressed in military uniforms waylaid the Governor’s convoy and started shooting sporadically at his vehicle and other vehicles in the convoy,” the statement partly read.

The Commissioner added that it took the timely intervention of security personnel attached to the governor to thwart the plans of the gunmen.

He also stated that attackers positioned themselves at three different points, with the last barricade being around Kwali in the Federal Capital Territory.

“It took the swift intervention of the security personnel attached to the Governor to foil the satanic plans of the unknown soldiers. The attacks were at three different points, the last barricade being around Kwali Federal Capital Territory at about 4.20pm.

“The report of these strange attacks has been properly documented at security offices in the state and at the national level for prompt and thorough investigations to avert future occurrences.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are not oblivious of the fact that certain elements are bent on painting Kogi unsafe ahead of the Governorship Poll slated for November 11, 2023. As an administration, we will spare nothing to ensure our citizens are not subjected to security threats by desperate politicians sponsoring violence and terrorism.